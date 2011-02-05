Immortal information stealer - analysis from Zscaler ThreatLabZ

March 2019 by Zscaler

Recently, the Zscaler ThreatLabZ team came across new information-stealer malware called Immortal, which is written in .NET and designed to steal sensitive information from an infected machine.

The Immortal stealer is sold on the dark web with different build-based subscriptions.

In their latest blog the team provide an analysis of the data Immortal steals from browsers, the files it steals (and the applications it steals from), and what it does with the stolen data.

Full details and analysis can be found here: https://www.zscaler.com/blogs/resea...