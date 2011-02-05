ImageWare Systems’ new intelligent anti-spoofing system to strengthen identity proofing and user authentication

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

ImageWare® Systems, Inc. announced the integration of the Biointellic™ Intelligent Anti-spoofing System into its existing Digital Identity Platform. This enhancement enables businesses to further increase the security of their systems without increasing friction. The business benefits include mitigating the risk of costly identity fraud and data breaches, without impacting user adoption and abandonment rates.

Biointellic is a zero-friction, anti-spoofing system that is used on standard smartphones. The frictionless solution is incorporated into ImageWare’s existing facial recognition capabilities with the anti-spoofing detection performed on the server, reducing the chance of data breaches and unauthorized user access caused by spoofing. Biointellic does not require special hardware, nor subjects the user to unnatural movements or flashing lights, making the enhancement a seamless upgrade for enterprises and end-users alike. Biointellic provides anti-spoofing analysis to prevent fraudsters from surreptitiously impersonating someone by using photos, videos, or 3D masks for the purpose of fraudulently accessing systems and accounts.

Biointellic is being certified by iBeta, which is accredited by NIST to perform Presentation Attack Detection testing in accordance with the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard, to become the only face authentication system that is frictionless and uses top-rated NIST face matching solutions.

Biointellic’s key capabilities include:

Intelligent anti-spoofing technology, using neural networks and machine learning to detect presentation attacks including the use of photos, videos, and 3D masks. Zero-friction user experience using a standard selfie without the need of extra movements, maximizing user experience.

Device independent, working on nearly any smartphone and other devices enabling organizations and users to leverage their existing hardware. Flexible and future-proof in its ability to use any face matching vendor, specifically top-rated NIST face biometric vendors.

Turnkey SaaS solution, enabling customers to use the system immediately without any software installation. If desired, the service can be installed on any public or private cloud system, or on-premise.

Dynamically scalable to handle peak loads, using standard container technology.

Focusing on the industry’s most immediate needs, Biointellic first provides a security solution for facial recognition and ImageWare plans to expand its anti-spoofing technologies to address voice, palm images, and other biometric types.