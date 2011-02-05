Ilex International announced several internal movements

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

• Aymeric DURAND, 43, is appointed Director of the Integration department at Ilex International, replacing Vincent Desbiendras. His role is to guide the division, with the aim of providing expertise with a high level of added value to Ilex International’s customers and partners, based around its IAM solutions.

Trained as an engineer, Aymeric earned his stripes in a number of service-based companies, where he developed his understanding of IT culture and his project management skills. He then joined the Korian group as CISO, where he was in particular responsible for handling issues relating to the merger with the Medica group. Always on the lookout for new challenges, Aymeric joined Ilex International last year in order to put his experience to use on behalf of an ambitious software vendor, driven by a rapidly-expanding strategic market.

• Vincent DESBIENDRAS, 37, becomes Product Director of Ilex International, with his main tasks being to manage the products division and ensure the overall coordination of this activity. The ultimate objective is to provide the market with a high-performance software response combining security, ease of use and technological innovation.

A graduate of the Sup Galilée engineering school, Vincent joined Ilex International in 2005. His passion and his curious nature led him to take on a number of roles within the company, such as project manager, head of integration or IDSphere product manager. As a result of his career path, Vincent has a well-defined view of the market and a high level of technological expertise. He has been with Ilex International throughout its development, and embodies the spirit and the values of the company.

These appointments are effective from the 15th April 2019, and are indicative of Ilex International’s desire to accompany its accelerating growth by surrounding itself with ambitious directors who embody its strong technological values, its concept of a tailor-made service and its innovative vision of IAM.