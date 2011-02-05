Ignition Technology Announces Distribution Partnership with Chronicle to Drive European Channel Development for Enterprise Cybersecurity Solution

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Ignition Technology announced a distribution partnership with Chronicle, now part of Google Cloud, to establish and support Chronicle’s channel partner community in the UK, Ireland and Nordics. Ignition Technology is the first value added distribution partner for Chronicle’s Backstory.

Backstory is a global security telemetry platform for investigation and threat hunting, built on core Google infrastructure. Customers upload their security telemetry to a private instance within the Backstory cloud platform, and then use the platform to understand the details of an attack, at the speed of search.

As part of its value-added distribution agreement, Ignition provides pre-sales and technical enablement to channel partners to quickly demonstrate value to customers. Initial partner recruitment will focus on security specialists with expertise across a broad range of enterprise and vertical markets.