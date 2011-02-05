IdenTrust® and Device Authority Collaborate to Deliver Secure Lifecycle Management to the IoT

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

IdenTrust, (part of HID Global®) and Device Authority announced a strategic alliance with a vision to provide trusted identity lifecycle management for enterprises on their digital transformation journey.

Device certificates have traditionally been used to secure routers, firewalls, servers, and other devices capable of securely handling private keys and implementing PKI technologies. However, in the new IoT world, device certificates can be used to secure a wide range of networked assets, such as ATM machines, medical devices, surveillance cameras, industrial machines, refrigerators, vehicles and much more.

IdenTrust’s comprehensive identity-based digital certificate solutions deliver assured individual and device identity for financial institutions, healthcare providers, government agencies and enterprises around the world. With over 5 million certificates in active production, IdenTrust supports over 18 billion validations per year and is the world’s leading digital Certification Authority.

Device Authority’s KeyScaler automation engine provides secure IoT device registration and provisioning through an innovative policy-driven credential delivery and management system that ensures certificates can be easily rotated, renewed and managed without human intervention. The platform is designed for swift integration and interoperability in support of today’s rapidly expanding IoT application market.

Combining Device Authority’s KeyScaler platform capabilities with IdenTrust’s trusted digital certificate solutions provides customers with a complete IoT security solution that automates compliance, minimizes costly manual intervention and manages risks in a diverse industrial regulatory marketplace.