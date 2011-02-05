Ideagen’s software to help Transavia Airlines improve risk management and flight data monitoring

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

Transavia Airlines, the Dutch low cost airline, is to expand its software system from Ideagen in a move that will enhance risk management and flight safety reporting.

The airline, which has been in operation for over 50 years, will upgrade its Q-Pulse system, adding Ideagen’s Q-Pulse Risk while integrating with Aerobyte’s Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) system.

The software upgrade will allow Transavia crew to easily complete and submit safety reports, such as ECCAIRS, required for Transavia’s European legislation requirements including those of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The addition of risk and FDM will boost Transavia’s risk visibility, allowing them to quickly spot potential weakness through the BowTie methodology for risk management. FDM integration will enable safety staff to assess individual flights, providing increased visibility of operational and safety data.

Maikel van den Ham, Safety Engineer at Transavia Airlines, said: “With this software upgrade, and the additions of Q-Pulse Risk and FDM integration, we will be provided with a better view of what is happening in terms of safety and risk management within the airline.

“By gaining as much data as possible from across the business, including from each flight thanks to the FDM addition, we will be able to spot and act earlier on any trends that emerge.”

Maikel added: “By making the ECCAIRS reporting process simpler, we will be able to meet the requirements of EASA and our national legislator more easily.” Transavia Airlines has been operating for over 50 years having been established in 1965. Launched in the Netherlands, the airline also has a base in France and also flies from more than 20 countries in Europe and the Mediterranean. The airline is currently part of the AIR FRANCE KLM Group, the largest aviation group in Europe.

Ideagen is a global provider of aviation safety management and reporting solutions. Currently, more than 300 aviation organisations – including over 100 airlines – use its products and services globally.

Clients in the aviation space includes the likes of Emirates, Ryanair, flybe, Brussels Airlines, Air Asia and Spirit Airlines as well as the International Airlines Group - owners of British Airways, Vueling, Iberia and Aer Lingus.