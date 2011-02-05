IPS Intelligent Video Analytics drives market entry in France

January 2019 by Marc Jacob

Just in time with the start of 2019, IPS Intelligent Video Analytics joins the Association National de la Vidéoprotection (AN2V). With his entry into the French market, the German manufacturer of video management and video analytics solutions continues to expand his operations across Europe.

IPS offers a wide range of video surveillance products. In addition to a 3D-capable video management system, twelve different video analytics modules for the automatic real-time detection of movement, sabotage, intrusion, loitering and other actions are on offer. With the help of the web-based platform IPS AnalyticsManager, a large part of these analytics functions can also be used in video management systems from other manufacturers (i.e. Milestone, HIKVISION, AXIS).

The use of video analytics software and activity-driven recording helps companies to significantly reduce the data volume of their video surveillance system. This not only saves costs, but also supports the work of security personnel and enables a search for relevant video material within seconds. The special strength of IPS video analytics lies in the very reliable alerting, even under difficult weather conditions. This makes IPS an expert in high security applications, such as prisons, energy providers or other critical infrastructures.

In Germany alone, more than 50 prisons are equipped with IPS technology. In Europe over 100! IPS was founded in 1965 in Munich and sells its products through a strong network of partners throughout Europe. The success of other countries, such as Germany of course, but also Great Britain, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Norway and Sweden, is now to be continued in France.

Alain Benoit, Head of Sales and Marketing at IPS, knows the strengths of his products: "Sensitive areas are our favourite playground. The demand is very high in this sector, especially for perimeter protection and the search of suspects with video analytics. Applications where the intelligent IPS video analytics stand out! " Four projects with well-known French system integrators are currently in progress. These show a clear demand for IPS video analytics. First partnerships are expected to be completed in the next few weeks.