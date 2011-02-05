IIoT solution Cumulocity IoT Edge powered by Dell Technologies now available

May 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

The newly available ‘Cumulocity IoT Edge powered by Dell Technologies’ is a joint, rapidly deployable IIoT solution from Dell Technologies and Software AG. With this solution, the OEM & IoT Solutions team at Dell Technologies enables companies to quickly and efficiently implement industrial IoT projects.

Developed by Dell Technologies’ OEM & IoT Solutions team in partnership with Software AG, the solution combines the company’s innovative servers and edge gateways with Cumulocity IoT Edge, a single-server version of Cumulocity IoT from Software AG. Companies can use this industry-specific software appliance for continuous machine monitoring in manufacturing environments, for optimising production processes, or for predictive maintenance. For rapid deployment, Cumulocity IoT is pre-installed and preconfigured on Dell Technologies’ industry leading PowerEdge servers. Companies deploy the pre-configured software appliance directly at the point of use in a manufacturing environment and connect to local IoT devices via Dell Edge Gateways. The plug-and-play solution prepares, filters and aggregates data before it is sent to enterprise applications for further processing.

The standard package also includes time-saving, industry-specific modules for mechanical engineering, manufacturing and logistics. Companies can integrate existing Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) applications, set up dashboards for process owners, and monitor and control servers, gateways and endpoints from the same user interface. Companies can use this software appliance for continuous machine monitoring in manufacturing environments, for optimising production processes or for predictive maintenance.

With Software AG’s Apama Engine for Streaming Analytics embedded in the solution, companies can process data streams from industrial machines and digitised industrial processes in real time, creating the foundation for rapid implementation of predictive maintenance solutions. The unified software architecture allows companies to use the same APIs, data and analysis models, from controllers to gateways to local data centers. This enables organisations to easily customise Cumulocity IoT Edge powered by Dell Technologies to meet their specific on-site needs.

Cumulocity IoT Edge powered by Dell Technologies is now available through certified partners of Dell Technologies and Software AG, as well as from Dell Technologies directly.