IGEL’s Linux-Based Edge OS to Support Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

IGEL announced that its Linux-based IGEL OS will support Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop customers, enabling enterprises to centrally manage, control and secure thousands of endpoint devices. As a supporting vendor for Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop value-added partner program “early adopters,” IGEL is among the recommended Microsoft ecosystem partners for customers deploying Windows Virtual Desktop at scale.

IGEL’s support for Windows Virtual Desktop will help fuel its adoption while further reducing cost and risk. Purpose-built for enterprise access to virtual and cloud-powered environments of all types, IGEL OS is ideally suited to be the edge OS for environments accessing Windows through a centrally managed data centre or cloud deployment. When used with Windows Virtual Desktop, IGEL OS and IGEL Universal Management Suite standardise endpoints and provide for adaptive configuration and granular control, while giving users a familiar, trouble-free workspace. IGEL OS is also hardware-agnostic, supporting any x86 machine so enterprises can extend the life of ageing hardware while standardising a heterogeneous device estate with simple to manage policy control and increased endpoint security.