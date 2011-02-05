IGEL OS 10 now supports UEFI Secure Boot

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

IGEL announced that it is the first thin client company to meet the requirements of the UEFI Secure Boot security standard. With this achievement, IGEL further enhances the security of its industry-leading IGEL OS through the integrity of an operating system validated and signed by Microsoft. IGEL received validation from Microsoft for IGEL OS 10.04.100 used in all IGEL UD products, including the IGEL Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC3) and the IGEL UD Pocket™.

UEFI Secure boot is a security standard developed by members of the PC industry to help ensure that a device boots using only software that is trusted by the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). When the PC starts, the firmware checks the signature of the operating system boot loader. If the signature is valid, the PC boots, and the firmware gives control to the operating system.

UEFI Secure Boot validated UDC3 and IGEL UD Pocket solutions are available now, and are distinguished by a visual cue in the form of a lock icon that appears on the system’s boot splash providing an assurance that the endpoint is activated with UEFI Secure Boot.

With IGEL, IT organisations can easily implement the highly manageable, Linux-based IGEL OS on existing, even aging, devices and capitalise on the full benefits of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and Windows 10, all without high desktop refresh costs. Further, as a tightly managed, read-only Linux-based system, IGEL OS makes cyberattacks more difficult, reducing the risk associated with less secure operating systems. With UEFI Secure Boot, IGEL adds yet another layer of security for IT organisations leveraging the IGEL UDC3 and IGEL UD Pocket to re-purpose existing x86-based hardware by converting it into a universally deployable IGEL OS-based thin client that can then be controlled from one, easy-to-manage platform, the IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS).

Availability:

IGEL OS 10.04.100 is available starting on April 12, 2018. To experience Secure Boot on IGEL and all of the capabilities of the IGEL OS, Universal Desktop Converter (UDC) and Universal Management Suite (UMS), download the latest version or request free evaluation hardware.