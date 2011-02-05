IGEL Enhances the Security Capabilities of UD7 Endpoints

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

IGEL announced that it has integrated the AMD Secure Processor on IGEL UD7 endpoints, effectively creating a dedicated ‘chain of trust’ security system that further strengthens IGEL’s security posture.

AMD Secure Processor technology is a hardware-based security system built right into select AMD processors, including the AMD RX-216GD system-on-a-chip, which powers IGEL UD7 endpoints. Putting the protection right on the processor, this integration leverages a dedicated security system, initiating IGEL’s security chain of trust at the hardware level.

IGEL UD7 is part of IGEL’s family of Universal Desktop™ endpoints, and designed for virtual desktops and cloud workspace environments where high-performance and access to multiple, high-resolution displays is required, such as video production and CAD design suites, newsrooms, operations centres and hospital diagnostics centres.

Availability and Support:

IGEL UD7 with the AMD Embedded RX-216GD processor will be available to order beginning this month in the EMEA region, and starting in January 2020 in North America, through IGEL’s network of Platinum- and Gold-level Partners, Authorised IGEL Partners (AIPs) and resellers. Signed partitions will be available from the IGEL OS 11.03 and are also available starting this month.