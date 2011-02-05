Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Product Reviews

IDnow and DERMALOG Cooperate on Secure Identification

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Munich-based company IDnow works with DERMALOG to expand internationally into the growing market for digital identification solutions. Germany’s largest biometric company supports IDnow in product development and distribution of AutoIdent, an innovative technique for secure and efficient identification in the digital economy.

AutoIdent provides fast and fully automated identification on mobile devices. DERMALOG’s advanced face recognition is an integral part of the solution. For identity verification, users only have to make a "selfie" with their smartphone to compare it to their ID. The system’s 3D face recognition protects against fraud attempts, such as presentation attacks. With this integrated live detection, AutoIdent ensures an outstanding level of security. The solution is highly convenient because it does not require additional data verification. The user does not have to call or visit any provider’s branch. Companies using AutoIdent need significantly less personnel than with existing authentication solutions and benefit from an identification process that is available 24/7.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 