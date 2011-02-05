IDnow and DERMALOG Cooperate on Secure Identification

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

AutoIdent provides fast and fully automated identification on mobile devices. DERMALOG’s advanced face recognition is an integral part of the solution. For identity verification, users only have to make a "selfie" with their smartphone to compare it to their ID. The system’s 3D face recognition protects against fraud attempts, such as presentation attacks. With this integrated live detection, AutoIdent ensures an outstanding level of security. The solution is highly convenient because it does not require additional data verification. The user does not have to call or visit any provider’s branch. Companies using AutoIdent need significantly less personnel than with existing authentication solutions and benefit from an identification process that is available 24/7.