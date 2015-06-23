IDEMIA taps Fingerprints for Japan’s first biometric payment card trial

April 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Fingerprint Cards (Fingerprints™) announces its collaboration with IDEMIA on Japan’s first biometric payment card trial.

Utilizing Fingerprints’ sensor technology, the pilot will run on Japan’s payment network, taking the region one step closer to commercial roll-out of biometric payment cards.

IDEMIA’s F.Code solution, replaces PIN or signature authentication with a fingerprint. This delivers greater security without impacting the frictionless payment experience of contactless cards.

The trial is using a FPC1300-series sensor, has ultra-low power consumption, superior biometric performance, a key requirement for handling both contact and contactless transactions.