How to secure your purchases on the Internet?

April 2022 by Certilane

According to Titan HQ, 1 in 8 users have already shared sensitive data on phishing sites since 2016. In addition, France has more than 200,000 merchant sites on the internet, a number that has increased tenfold in ten years according to the FEVAD. Users therefore face more and more obstacles when browsing the Internet and, as a result, trust the web less and less.

Certilane, an application in the field of cyber prevention, gives its advice to guide Internet users towards more secure purchases, if the site does not have a certification or label guaranteeing its authenticity:

1/ Check the URL address of the website, a simple gesture that separates the real from the fake at a glance.

2/ Search for the site in a search engine and read the opinions and comments on the forums. This will allow the user to access consumer reviews and check whether people have already had a bad surprise on this site. Similarly, check that the address is not on a blacklist of fraudulent or dubious sites. This is a safe way of doing this, but it can quickly become limited given the number of fake sites created every day...

3/ A price that is too low can hide a scam: some promotional offers can be very tempting, but before falling for them, it is important to check the reputation of the merchant site by analysing the reviews and ratings.

4/ When buying from a French e-commerce site, check the legal notices to find out who is behind the website.

5/ To avoid the risk of phishing, only provide information that is essential to your order. If in doubt as to the necessity of the elements requested, it is preferable to leave the site.

6/ It is important not to fill in your bank details when the desktop is connected to a public WiFi, as the private network is more secure for the consumer.

7/ Digital security needs to be ensured by everyone by regularly updating equipment and equipping it with antivirus software, by regularly checking one’s bank account to ensure that one is not a victim of fraud, by paying attention to the passwords entered (variety, special characters, etc.) and by securing the e-mail.

8/ Banks can support Internet users with double security: in addition to the visual cryptogram, a second verification will confirm the purchase, such as a code received or an authentication on the bank’s application. In the event of an incident, it is essential to first contact the bank to stop the bank card and report the hacking on specialised sites.

Consequently, agreeing to take the time to find out as much as possible about the reliability of a site will be essential to avoid being scammed or giving out personal data.

It is preferable to identify trusted sites for consumers in advance, to inform them in order to manage the risks of scams at source and to preserve digital trust, but also the reputation of companies. Cyber-prevention will allow consumers to browse with peace of mind and regain their freedom to shop.

While the Internet represents ease and speed for its users, some of them sometimes do not take the time to list the good practices before a purchase, because it represents a real obstacle course, and then easily fall into the trap. In order to overcome this feeling of insecurity, it is necessary for companies to prevent rather than cure by certifying their sites.

It is essential to give back to digital technology its primary qualities: ease, immediacy, pleasure and above all to avoid heavy, hazardous or even risky tasks that tarnish the image of the web.

Solutions exist to protect both the Internet user and the e-reputation and turnover of companies. Free, fluid and low-cost, they avoid wasting time, being ripped off and preventing legal risks for the company.

Certilane is a patented (Europe, US, China) authentication solution that is 100% effective in combating the growing risks of phishing and scams on the Internet. By certifying websites, the application, which is easy to install and use, makes it possible to distinguish a real from a fake in one click, instantly, anonymously and totally securely thanks to the cyber-protector Robin.