HomeSecure & iKydz Announce a European First - A Partnership to Protect Families at Home and Online

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

HomeSecure – the smart home monitoring company – has announced a partnership with Ireland’s iKydz that will extend smart monitoring to help parents manage their children’s screen time and protect them from possibly harmful online content. Whether it be at home or on a child’s mobile or tablet device.

This partnership, the first of its kind in Europe, will see HomeSecure offer the iKydz service as a convenient add-on to its current home monitoring service. “Allowing parents to take their children’s security into the digital age, with an easy to use internet control platform naturally aligns with our current offering and was a key driver for this partnership,” said Colm Daly, CEO, HomeSecure.

HomeSecure was established in 2014 to offer Irish households a clear alternative to legacy house alarms. Using competitive pricing and cutting-edge technology HomeSecure has become the fastest growing Irish owned Home Security Company. Continued success in 2019 has allowed HomeSecure to reach the milestone of over 14,000 unique customers.

Pioneering partnership protects children, as research reveals 40% of children talk to strangers online HomeSecure’s customers will be able to access the in-home service from as little as €5 per month, saving on the usual €99 set up fee for non-customers.

iKydz is an intuitive, and effective Internet control solution that gives parents the ability to block websites, filter content, and easily view and manage their children’s time online. It works with any internet connected device in the home by using a smart micro-router to provide secure Wi-Fi for all the children’s devices.

This software also allows parents to cast an eye over internet usage and to curtail online game time (such as Fortnite) and other potentially harmful and distracting content when it comes to homework.

In fact, a recent report from the charity CyberSafeIreland revealed that 80% of eight-year olds own smart devices connected to the internet, and almost 40% of children engage with strangers online. Almost a quarter were playing over-18 video games containing violent or sexually inappropriate content.

Following this initial announcement, HomeSecure will also add an additional iKydz Mobile, a smartphone management solution that will allow parents to manage and protect their children’s 3G or 4G mobile device. This service will be available to both existing and new HomeSecure customers. This is just one in a long and ever-growing line of innovations that HomeSecure is bringing to the market over the coming months.