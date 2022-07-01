Search
Hikvision Introduces TandemVu PTZ Cameras with ColorVu Technology

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Hikvision introduces two new TandemVu PTZ Cameras with ColorVu technology to monitor wide-area observation and detailed images simultaneously. The new TandemVu PTZ Cameras integrate a 4 MP fixed bullet camera with a 4mm lens and a high-performance 4 MP PTZ camera in a single unit to ensure that the highest levels of security are maintained even when tracking specific objects.

TandemVu PTZ Cameras are ideal for parking lots, crosswalks, industrial parks, or any application that requires capturing both broad areas and small details.

Available with either a 32x optical zoom (DS-2SE7C432MW-AEB 14F1) or 42x optical zoom (DS-2SF8C442MXS-DLW 14F1), TandemVu PTZ Cameras are equipped with strobe lights and an audio alarm speaker for real-time incident response. All TandemVu PTZ Camera models feature Hikvision’s exclusive ColorVu technology for full-color imaging in a variety of lighting conditions, including darkness. The cameras intelligent AcuSense technology also allows for the precise detection and classification of humans and vehicles, reducing false alarms by up to 90%.




