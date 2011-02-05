Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced the HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced the HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack (Gen 10), leveraging Intel’s latest Purley-based Xeon processors to enable customers to run workloads more quickly and securely. The next-gen HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack solution delivers higher storage capacity, increased cache capacity, better performance, and increased security. Based on the HPE DL380 Gen 10 server, the solution enables customers to gain the benefits of a Microsoft Azure public cloud in an on-premises deployment.

Today more than 95 percent of Fortune 500 companies have adopted Microsoft cloud based services and they are now seeking a simple, powerful and scalable on-premises Azure solution environment. HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack offers customers maximum performance, unmatched security, increased admin efficiency and a simple pay as you consume model for Azure services on-premises to maintain data sovereignty, run high performance analytics, big data and low-latency applications, and support edge and disconnected applications.

As a trusted Microsoft partner, HPE delivers the highest quality products and a comprehensive software-defined infrastructure solutions, including services, consulting and support. The latest HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack solution offers customers key benefits:

• Maximized performance – Provides higher storage capacity with support for up to 120 TB of raw capacity per node, delivering a 50 percent overall increase in capacity and enabling customers to run workloads at a faster rate. The higher workload performance allows for a 66 percent boost in memory bandwidth and double the memory capacity.

• Unmatched security – With HPE’s Silicon Root of Trust, major firmware is anchored directly into the silicon to ensure servers do not execute compromised firmware code, increasing the security of HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack.

• Increased administrator efficiency – HPE OneView is integrated into the HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack platform, enabling customers to automate tasks and gain insights. The OneView dashboards provide real-time status information and alerts, which are instrumental for tracking and maintaining the health of the platform.

• Pay-as-you-consume pricing – With HPE GreenLake Flex Capacity, customers can take advantage of cloud-style economics to pay for on-premises infrastructure that is used today, along with a buffer to grow into and to be paid for when it is used.

Enterprises are demanding a complete hybrid cloud solution to meet their key use cases. As the most configurable solution available, HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack is a leading hybrid cloud solution for global customers. Joining the growing list of organizations already deploying the HPE solution around the world are PeeringOne, Revera Limited, TeleComputing, and Umbrellar.