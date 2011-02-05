Henkel Expands Scope of Global Partnership with Unisys for Secure Digital Workplace Transformation

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

Unisys Corporation announced that Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, a global manufacturer of industrial, personal and household products, has expanded upon its partnership with Unisys to include a range of secure digital workplace and infrastructure services. The services are intended to support the company’s objectives to accelerate digitalisation towards the workplace concept for Henkel’s employees using 12 languages worldwide.

Under the terms of the agreement, which was signed in the fourth quarter of 2018, Unisys will provide service desk automation, self-help and chatbot support services as part of an effort to provide Henkel employees with direct, seamless and secure access to the tools needed to succeed in today’s modern digital workplace. The contract also includes data center transformation services, endpoint security services and managed network services. In addition, with the support of Unisys, Henkel has installed a TEC-Stop at the company´s headquarters in Düsseldorf, a facility where employees can drop in for in-person technology support, fault resolution or advice.

Bart Kerkman, corporate vice president, IBS at Henkel, said, “Over the last 10 years, Unisys has developed a deep understanding of the way we do business and is a proven, trusted partner. To help us achieve our strategic goals, the Unisys team has simplified the way we manage technology, helping us tackle the technical challenges of this process, maintain a strong security posture and establish new best practices for global collaboration and productivity.”

Tom Higgins, vice president and general manager, Unisys EMEA, said, “Using our knowledge of Henkel’s business and its key objectives, we are able to apply innovative technology and service solutions that can simplify complex processes or burdens on the business. This way we are contributing to develop a more agile organisation that has the ability to grow, ensure its workforce is productive and deliver a best-in-class, secure experience for their customers.”

In addition to enhancing employee productivity, the employee engagement that this digital initiative is designed to drive can prove invaluable to a company. The New Digital Workplace Divide, a global research study conducted by Unisys, found that 88 percent of employees who work in companies that invest in advanced productivity technology feel more positive about their jobs, compared to only 18 percent of workers at companies that are behind the curve.

Last year, the company launched Unisys InteliServe™, which leverages best-in-class technologies including advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning to create an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace. Unisys also recently announced the forthcoming availability of the latest version of its award-winning Unisys Stealth® security software suite, the industry’s first product with dynamic isolation™ capabilities to quickly isolate devices or users at the first sign of compromise.