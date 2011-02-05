HelpSystems Announces Clearswift Acquisition

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

HelpSystems announced that it will acquire Clearswift, a UK-based content threat protection software company. Clearswift’s award-winning deep content inspection capability enables information to be scanned as it enters or leaves the organization, allowing sensitive data to be securely transmitted via email, or other web-based methods. Clearswift technology gives teams the freedom to do their jobs in a secure, collaborative way.

Clearswift’s success is driven by its ability to embed its adaptive data loss prevention technology within its solutions, enhancing security effectiveness, and lowering the risk of business interruption. This comprehensive approach empowers organizations to gain visibility and control of their critical information as it’s processed and shared through digital collaboration channels. Clearswift has experienced growth over the last few years by delivering valuable solutions and strong customer support as directed by its departing CEO Heath Davies.

The content threat protection market is being driven by increasing internal and external threats as well as increased regulations within Critical National Infrastructure verticals like national defense, emergency services, finance, government, healthcare, and utilities. More than 1,700 organizations in more than 70 countries rely on Clearswift to protect critical information.