Help AG Unveils Cyber Attack Simulation Service Delivering Real-World Defence Training to Middle East Security Teams

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

After successfully developing a custom-built cyber-attack and defence simulation environment to train its ethical hacking and security analytics teams, Help AG, a leading information security services, consultancy and solutions provider in the Middle East, today announced it will leverage this platform to deliver its new ‘Red Team/Blue Team Simulation’ service. A first in the region, this service simulates attacks on the network, Operating System (OS), and web-application layers and enables IT professionals to train in defence scenarios that accurately mimic key real-world threats.

Prior to execution of the Red Team/Blue Team Simulation service, Help AG will conduct a comprehensive review of the customers’ security posture by assessing the technical capabilities of their in-house IT team, analysing the security solutions deployed and the related security policies. This will be followed by in-depth technical training sessions and hand-on exercises in which up-to seven trainees test their cyber defence capabilities against Help AG’s ethical hacking experts. Khalilov stated that the entire process can be completed within approximately four to five man-days depending on the type of security training required.

The company has invested over 6 months in building its cyber-defence lab for research and development for the latest hacking exploitation and prevention techniques and has extensively utilized the infrastructure for internal trainings. This environment is capable of simulating attacks on web servers, VoIP servers, Linux services, databases and over 25 systems-based vulnerabilities and provides trainees with defence solutions from leading vendors including F5 Networks, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Infoblox, Carbon Black, Splunk, and others.