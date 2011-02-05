Help AG Signs Partnership with Arista Networks to Strengthen Capabilities in Zero-Trust and Cloud Security

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

In line with its objectives of being a leader in the cloud-based delivery of security solutions and services and addressing Middle East enterprises’ security challenges through the implementation of the Zero-Trust model, Help AG has signed a partnership agreement with Arista Networks. As an Elite partner- the highest status in Arista’s partner program- Help AG will offer world-class design, implementation and support services for all solutions in the vendor’s portfolio.

Arista Networks pioneers software-driven, cognitive cloud networking for large-scale data centre and campus environments. Their platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security.

With enterprise boundaries being expanded by cloud, IoT and mobility, securing the network has become a growing challenge. Protecting distributed assets on-premises and in the cloud from cyber-attacks as well as conforming to new regulations, requires a fresh approach to security.

Help AG intends to leverage Arista’s Extensible Operating System (EOS™), a network operating system with single-image consistency across all hardware platforms, enables in-service upgrades and application extensibility. CloudVision® provides a state-based view of the entire network, across private, public and hybrid clouds. CloudVision is a network-wide approach for workload orchestration, workflow automation and real-time telemetry as a turnkey solution for Cloud Networking.