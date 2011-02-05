Help AG Named Tenable Platinum Partner in the Middle East

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Two years after signing its reseller agreement with Tenable, Help AG has incorporated the vendor’s Cyber Exposure solutions into its security architecture, leveraging the technology within its Cyber Security Operations Centre (CSOC) to enhance the capabilities of its Managed Vulnerability Scanning (MVS) service.

The elevated Platinum status, as part of the Tenable Assure™ partner program, recognizes Help AG’s value and pipeline contributions, and commitment to technical excellence through investments in Tenable’s training and certification program. Having accomplished the Tenable Certified SCCV Sales Engineer (TCSSE) and Tenable Certified Security Engineer (TCSE) technical certifications as well as the Tenable Certified Security Analyst (TCSA) sales and presales certification, Help AG is capable of delivering unmatched expertise in selecting and implementing the right solutions for customers.

Help AG has also deployed the vendor’s solutions in its CSOC to perform highly accurate internal and external scan and audits across network devices, servers, web applications, databases and other assets in on-premises and cloud environments. This enables Help AG’s Managed Security Services (MSS) team to deliver a comprehensive Managed Vulnerability Scanning (MVS) service that helps identify critical exposures in operating systems and applications across client IT environments, enabling them to protect information assets and demonstrate compliance with industry regulations.