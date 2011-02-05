Help AG Enables Middle East Businesses to Rapidly Detect and Mitigate Cyber Threats with New MDR Service

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

To empower Middle East businesses to mitigate the financial and reputational impact of cyber-attacks, Help AG, the region’s leading cybersecurity solutions, services and consultancy provider, unveiled its new Critical Services Integrity Monitoring (CSIM) service. An ‘add-on’ to the company’s Managed Detection and Response (MDR) offering, this new addition delivers 24x7 monitoring of DNS records, SSL certificates and website landing pages, thereby protecting customers against service unavailability, and the interception and manipulation of sensitive digital communications. Marking a significant value addition for its customers, the company announced that this service will be extended to all its existing MSS clients.

As with all Help AG Managed Security Services, the new Critical Services Integrity Monitoring offering is delivered through the company’s Cyber Security Operations Centre (CSOC) which leverages best-of-breed security products from industry leading vendors that include Splunk, Vectra, Demisto, Palo Alto Networks and Carbon Black. By using these tools and integrating them within CSOC workflows, Help AG’s CSIM service provides:

• Detection of suspicious changes to SSL Certificates: If a public-facing website has a certificate that has been changed or expired, it could enable hackers to take over that system, allowing them to intercept communications or tamper with sensitive data. This service protects against this by monitoring SSL certificates and flagging changes.

• Website Front Page Monitoring: By constantly testing key website parameters including time for DNS response, time to load first byte, and total download time, Help AG could rapidly identify issues such as Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, or service unavailability.

• Monitoring of DNS Records: 82% of companies have experienced a DNS attack, with the average cost impact estimated at $1.07 million[1]. By detecting malicious changes to DNS records, Help AG can help organizations avoid exploitation that could otherwise result in data leaks, phishing and other attacks.

The unveiling of its CSIM service is in line with Help AG’s redesign and rationalization of its MSS portfolio. This has been strategically undertaken to streamline services and allow easy future expansion. The company’s MSS offering today consists of six services - Managed Detection and Response, Managed Security Controls, Endpoint Detection and Response, Managed Vulnerability Assessment, Managed Threat Intelligence and MSS Add-ons.