Help AG Advances AI-powered Cybersecurity Abilities with Exabeam Partnership

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

Further augmenting its capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for cybersecurity, Help AG today announced a new partnership with Exabeam, the Smarter SIEM™ company. As the Middle East focus partner for Exabeam, Help AG will bring to market Exabeam’s industry-leading security information and event management (SIEM) and user and entity behaviour analytics (UEBA) solutions. This will empower regional enterprises to detect, investigate and respond to cyberattacks more efficiently and effectively.

This new partnership is in line with Help AG’s AI strategy. Over the last year, the security services and solutions provider has worked closely with several industry-leading technology vendors to develop and deliver practical and impactful use-cases for AI in the context of cybersecurity.

Exabeam is a recognised leader in the SIEM and UEBA marketplace. It offers the comprehensive Exabeam Security Management Platform (SMP) that enables organizations to take advantage of big data, advanced analytics, and automation capabilities to reduce time to investigate and contain threats by 51 percent. Exabeam’s solutions integrate seamlessly with key technologies in Help AG’s portfolio – such as security solutions from Splunk and Vectra – as well as with cloud environments such as Microsoft Office 365, AWS, Google, and Salesforce. These integrations allow Help AG to unlock the full potential of our customers’ existing cybersecurity investments.