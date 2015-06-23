Half of UK manufacturers fall victim to cyber attacks - Fujitsu comment

April 2018 by Rob Norris, VP Head of Enterprise & Cyber Security EMEIA at Fujitsu

A new study came out this morning which reports that half of UK manufactures have fallen victim to cyber-attacks. Rob Norris, VP Head of Enterprise & Cyber Security EMEIA at Fujitsu responded to the news with:

“With events over the past year revealing just how enormous the potential cost – both reputationally and financially – of suffering a major security breach can be, manufactures cannot afford not to take their data protection and cyber security seriously, or indeed make it a number one priority. In fact, with our latest report revealing a fifth of the UK public believe cybercrime and hacking are the biggest challenges facing the UK today, every single manufacturer has an obligation to make data protection as much of a priority as the public.

“Although organisational awareness is on the rise, it’s clear many still struggle to put in place the right measures to safeguard employees, customers and the broader business. Because even the best-run company could suffer from a hack or data breach, manufactures should adopt a two-pronged approach by complementing employee training and awareness with continued investment in technical and security controls. In doing so, they can be on the front foot for proactively identifying and managing threats instead of waiting for breaches to happen.

“After all, cybercrime is not a probability, it is an inevitability and it will be the way in which manufactures prepare for it however, that can make all the difference.”