Hacker HUNTER is back: Kaspersky releases documentary into the story behind WannaCry pandemic

October 2019 by David Emm, Principal Security Researcher, Global Research Analysis Team (GReAT) chez Kaspersky Lab

Tomorrow Unlocked, the online magazine for digital culture created by Kaspersky, is releasing WANNACRY: THE MARCUS HUTCHINS STORY. The documentary will be focusing on the unprecedented outbreak of the WannaCry ransomware which spread through across a number of computer networks in May 2017.

In fact, Kaspersky data indicates, the original WannaCry modification has attacked over 430,000 users in the period between May 2017 and September 2019.

Below the comment David Emm, principal security researcher at Kaspersky :

The movie focuses on the impact that the pandemic caused, how it was suddenly stopped thanks to a killswitch accidentally found by independent researcher, Marcus Hutchins, and the aftermath. Hutchins gave the team an extensive, exclusive interview which is central to the storyline.

“Even today, more than two years after the pandemic, the number of infection attempts by WannaCry is at the top among all ransomware Trojans, and there is no end in sight. This means only one thing – there are still lots of computers out there that are exposed to the vulnerability that WannaCry used to infect its victims,” notes Fedor Sinitsyn, security expert at Kaspersky.