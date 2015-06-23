Search
Hack-it-n, the cybersecurity conference: 11th December 2018, Bordeaux Métropole

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

HACK-IT-N is a cybersecurity conference organized by TEHTRIS together with the engineering school ENSEIRB-MATMECA and students from its RSR [Cybersecurity, Systems & Networks] IT department specialty, which is certified SecNumEdu. Our cybersecurity experts will unveil the technical reality against the current cyber threats. Program: conferences, round table and a keynote from Mr Emmanuel Germain. Hack-it-n conference is free-of-charge and addresses professionals and students.

Program and registration: http://www.hack-it-n.com/event2018bis/

Register today!




