HPE (Aruba) Positioned in Leaders Quadrant of Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company announced that in Gartner Inc.’s latest “Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure” report, HPE (Aruba) has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant for the fourteenth year and has received the highest score in five out of six use cases within the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, a companion report to the Magic Quadrant.

The 2019 “Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure” marks the eighth time that Gartner has combined wired and wireless LAN infrastructure into one report. Each year, Aruba has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant. Prior to that, Aruba was also positioned as a Leader six years running in the Magic Quadrant for Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure (2006-2011).

In the Magic Quadrant report, Gartner continues, as it has previously, to evaluate vendors based on two primary criteria: completeness of vision and ability to execute. The report includes a summary of each vendor, as well as an assessment of each vendor’s strengths and cautions.

In the companion piece to the Magic Quadrant, the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, Gartner evaluated vendor effectiveness in addressing an organization’s needs in six key use cases: Unified wired and WLAN access, WLAN-only refresh/new build, Wired-only access refresh/new build, Remote branch office with corporate HQ, Performance stringent applications and Hands-off netops. Aruba received the highest scores in five of six of these use cases, and in the sixth – Wired-only access refresh/new build – was rated second.