Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Business News

HENSOLDT CEO Thomas Müller on the BDSV Executive Board

November 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

Thomas Müller, CEO of sensor manufacturer HENSOLDT, is moving into the Executive Board of the Federal Association of the German Security and Defence Industry (BDSV). As part of the regular BDSV Execuitve Board reelection, Müller was elected by a large majority as a full member of the Executive Board for a period of three years.

Müller, who has headed the company since HENSOLDT was spun off from the Airbus Group two years ago, is also industrial co-chair of the "European discussion group" of the Federal Ministry of Defence and the BDSV. Before joining HENSOLDT, Müller held various management positions in the defence and space sectors of Airbus.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 