HENSOLDT CEO Thomas Müller on the BDSV Executive Board

November 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

Thomas Müller, CEO of sensor manufacturer HENSOLDT, is moving into the Executive Board of the Federal Association of the German Security and Defence Industry (BDSV). As part of the regular BDSV Execuitve Board reelection, Müller was elected by a large majority as a full member of the Executive Board for a period of three years.

Müller, who has headed the company since HENSOLDT was spun off from the Airbus Group two years ago, is also industrial co-chair of the "European discussion group" of the Federal Ministry of Defence and the BDSV. Before joining HENSOLDT, Müller held various management positions in the defence and space sectors of Airbus.