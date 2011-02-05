HAProxy Technologies Launches Application Delivery Platform, HAProxy One

November 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

At its inaugural user conference, HAProxy Technologies, provider of the world’s fastest and most widely used software load balancer, announced the launch of HAProxy One, an end-to-end application delivery platform designed to simplify the complexity of modern application architectures. HAProxy One incorporates existing products: HAProxy Enterprise and HAProxy ALOHA, and introduces three new ones: HAProxy Edge, HAProxy Enterprise Kubernetes Ingress Controller and HAProxy Fusion Control Plane—all of which are powered by the legendary HAProxy load balancer.

HAProxy One delivers advanced security, application and content acceleration, and load balancing with centralized control and observability through a unified control plane. Its powerful capabilities span all the way from the globally distributed edge to sidecars within a service mesh. They are provided in a range of form factors from turnkey application delivery services to pure software.

HAProxy One allows engineers to apply decades of HAProxy knowledge and experience towards new use cases, rather than being forced to integrate diverse vendors and technologies that might reduce performance, reliability, or flexibility.

In recent years, application delivery requirements have rapidly evolved due to numerous factors including the increasing size and sophistication of security threats, the rise in popularity of public and private clouds, and the adoption of dynamic microservices-based architectures. Addressing these new requirements involves working with numerous cloud, security, and application delivery vendors, each utilizing disparate underlying technologies that invariably add significant complexity and management overhead.

HAProxy One is comprised of the following products:

HAProxy Edge is a globally distributed application delivery network, or ADN, that provides a wide range of turnkey application delivery services at massive scale and with first-class observability. These services include advanced security, application and content acceleration, and load balancing.

HAProxy Enterprise Kubernetes Ingress Controller is the most efficient way to route traffic into a Kubernetes cluster. It automatically detects changes within your Kubernetes infrastructure and ensures accurate distribution of traffic to healthy pods, with zero downtime due to pod health or scaling changes. It also comes with an integrated WAF to increase the security of your applications running within Kubernetes.

HAProxy Fusion Control Plane will provide a single pane of glass to control and observe the entire product line-up. It will feature a modern UI and offer a REST-based API. The HAProxy Fusion Control Plane will also feature capabilities that allow delivery of an enterprise-grade service mesh comprised of HAProxy Enterprise instances and will offer an API Management interface for HAProxy Enterprise powered API Gateways. This product is currently under active development.

HAProxy Enterprise is an enterprise-class version of HAProxy providing a robust and reliable code base with cutting edge features, an enterprise suite of add-ons, expert support, and professional services. At its core, it incorporates feature backports from the HAProxy development branch for customers who require immediate access to the latest functionality in a hardened version of code.

HAProxy ALOHA is a plug-and-play hardware or virtual appliance based on HAProxy Enterprise that provides L4 and L7 load balancing, a simple graphical interface, and protocol-level attack protection at line rate with its patented PacketShield technology.