Gunjan Aggarwal Appointed Chief People Officer of Confluent

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

Confluent, Inc. announced the appointment of Gunjan Aggarwal as Chief People Officer (CPO). Gunjan joins Confluent from RingCentral, where she most recently served as Executive Vice President (EVP) and the company’s first CPO. As Confluent’s Chief People Officer, Gunjan will lead the people and places function for the company including talent acquisition and development, organization effectiveness, rewards and recognition, people operations, culture and inclusion, real estate and workplace experience.

Gunjan is a 20-year industry veteran whose teams’ efforts have been widely recognized with an A+ culture rating and a host of awards for diversity, happiness and leadership, among others. Prior to her role as Chief People Officer at RingCentral, Gunjan worked as the Chief HR Officer of RELX Group. She has also held a variety of leadership positions at Ericsson, Novartis and Unilever. Gunjan holds a Bachelor’s of engineering degree and a Master’s in business administration from JMI and XLRI Universities in India, respectively. With her abundance of experience, Gunjan will help Confluent employees grow, learn and contribute in a professional environment that provides fulfillment in their professional lives.