Growing VPN-market Highlights Importance of Network Infrastructure Providers in Safeguarding Internet Freedom

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

As awareness of the potential dangers of stolen or misappropriated internet user data increases, so does the popularity of VPN (virtual private network) services. Reportedly, over 25% of internet users are now using a VPN service in order to enhance internet privacy and security. On the back of their rise in popularity, the network infrastructure industry can expect a surge as well, according to experts.

Just last month, Apple was revealed to have shared iPhone and iPad user data with Chinese internet security company Tencent, a business with known ties to the country’s government; internet service provider Comcast was spotted lobbying against internet encryption that could prevent if from tracking user browsing history, while the government officials in Thailand ordered cafes and restaurants to collect all wi-fi user data. All cases where online user data was traded without consent.

Because of the increased consciousness for anonymity, the market for VPNs is growing. Projections expect its value to increase by at least 15% in the next five years. A particular driver for the popularity of VPNs at the moment is increased government interest in individual user data. Widespread internet surveillance is already a reality in several countries.

Tech companies and internet service providers have become the gatekeepers of an important and valuable asset internet user information. Making sure that internet users have an option to protect that data is a team effort that requires diligence at every step. Solutions that protect end-users’ anonymity exist, but they rely on a fast, accessible and, most importantly, independent network infrastructure to provide their services.

Aside from infrastructure reliability, VPN service providers need to ensure that they perform thorough vendor checks and uphold the highest encryption standards. They should also check and update their source code frequently and test their services thoroughly as often as possible with the help of unbiased third party experts.