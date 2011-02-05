GridGain Announces Keynote Speakers and Sponsors for Fifth Annual In-Memory Computing Summit North America

October 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

GridGain Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, announce the keynote speakers and sponsors for the In-Memory Computing Summit North America, taking place November 13-14, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport. Experts from 24 Hour Fitness, IBM, Oracle, Hazelcast, the Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA) and GridGain Systems will discuss how digital transformation, Big Data and Fast Data are driving the adoption of mature and new in-memory computing technologies and strategies such as HTAP, compute grids, NVDIMMs and more. The conference sponsors include Platinum sponsors Oracle, Hazelcast, and GridGain in addition to sponsors ScaleOut Software, Azul Systems, IBM and Intel.

Organized by GridGain Systems, the In-Memory Computing Summit (IMCS) is held annually in both Europe and North America. They are the only industry-wide events that focus on the full range of in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. Attendees will learn about the role of in-memory computing in the digital transformation of enterprises and key technology advancements in in-memory computing solutions. The conference is attended by technical decision makers, business decision makers, architects, CTOs, developers and more who make or influence decisions about in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC solutions.