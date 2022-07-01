Green Banknote increases sustainability in the cash cycle

May 2022 by Marc Jacob

Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) is presenting a new type of banknote at the Global Currency Forum. The innovative "Green Banknote" acts as a blueprint for using ecological, resource-saving materials and production processes for banknotes.

Coupled with durability and state-of-the-art security features, it makes a decisive contribution to a more environmentally friendly and efficient cash cycle. The banknote industry is striving to act on its responsibilities for the environment and the sustainable development of the economy. One of the central questions at the Global Currency Forum 2022 from 2 to 5 May in Tarragona, Spain, is therefore: How can the currency industry reduce its carbon footprint and contribute to sustainability? G+D is using the forum as an opportunity to present its new sample note, the "Green Banknote". It has been developed off the back of findings from a study by G+D subsidiary Louisenthal, which calculated the product-related carbon and water footprint of various substrates in the entire cash cycle. The result: natural fibre-based hybrid solutions best combine banknote durability, sustainability and security.

The "Green Banknote" is a sustainable product solution for banknotes. It reduces the ecological footprint of a banknote by using certified natural fibres, as little plastic as absolutely necessary and an optimised production process, thus making a real contribution to climate protection. There are four key aspects of the “Green Banknote”:

1. The core of the banknote paper is an emission-minimising fibre mix of organic cotton and FSC® (FSC-C138716) certified cellulose, which comes from European forestry. The material mix reduces carbon emissions by 63 per cent compared to fibres made from conventionally grown cotton. G+D is the first manufacturer to also offer cotton from regionally certified initiatives such as "Cotton made in Africa", which promotes fair working conditions in addition to ecological sustainability.

2. The carrier film for the RollingStar i+ security thread and the varifeye ColourChange security patch comes from a certified recycling circuit with 70 per cent recycled polyester. This transforms recycled plastic waste into a high-quality security feature.

3. For a greater durability in the cash cycle, the natural fibre substrate is wrapped with a PET film, which is thinner in the "Green Banknote" and therefore conserves resources. Taking these two measures reduces the plastic content by a total of 38 percent compared to the previous hybrid substrate.

4. Finally, for the first time, inks for simultaneous printing based on vegetable oils and thus without mineral oils are used in the printing of the banknotes.