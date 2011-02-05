Govt commits £15 million to Commonwealth cybersecurity - Fujitsu comment

April 2018 by Andrew Davidson, Head of Marketing, Enterprise

The government has recently committed £15 million to help Commonwealth countries strengthen their cyber security capabilities. The comment on this from Andrew Davidson, Head of Marketing, Enterprise & Cyber Security EMEIA at Fujitsu Global below.

“The new initiative to help Commonwealth countries shore up their cyber security is the right approach to tackling an increasing complex problem. The cyber security threat is evolving with remarkable speed, and malignant actors are constantly finding new ways to harm organisations. Bringing together a variety cyber security experts will enable these countries to tap into diverse capabilities and approaches to defense.

“Moreover, at a time when businesses operate in globalised markets, cyber attackers often seek “back-doors” into organisations, attacking them at their weakest point and using that as a beachhead into the most sensitive data. This means that borders are irrelevant to cyber security. A weakness in New Zealand can be used to get into the British part of a business. While it’s alarming to note that only 10% of businesses see cybercrime as the biggest threat to their success, it’s great to see the government stepping in with an international approach to cyber security.”