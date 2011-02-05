Government’s Annual Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2018 - Comment from Forcepoint

April 2018 by Carl Leonard, Principal Security Analyst at Forcepoint

“Considering the number of high profile and global attacks that were launched in 2017, it is worrying that less than a third of businesses have formal cyber security policies in place and the situation seems even worse for charity organisations.

Threats, such as ransomware, continue to evolve at an unprecedented rate and became fully weaponised in attacks last year, so the risk to UK organisations is only increasing. It’s crucial to remember that behind every attack is a person and the key to mounting a successful defence is understanding the ‘human’ behaviours involved. Identifying these intentions will help inform how we develop, adapt and execute our security strategies. Also, we can’t discount the end users in organisations and it is critical to incorporate their behaviours as part of the defence. How do they interact with the internet, with various applications? What privileges do they need and how do they use the privileges they have?

Threat actors are showing no sign of slowing down and we will continue to see massive attacks with economic, employee and public safety ramifications and with GDPR being a month away, the consequences of a breach are even greater. Using insights gleaned from analysing the behaviour of malicious actors and end users, combined with effective technology that monitors and mitigate threats, will enable organisations to build robust and sustainable cybersecurity postures.”