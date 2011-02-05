Government acts to protect essential services from cyber attack - Fujitsu comment

January 2018 by Rob Norris VP Head of Enterprise & Cyber Security EMEIA at Fujitsu

Gov.uk has published a press release which reports that the bosses of Britain’s most critical industries are being warned to boost cyber security or face hefty fines for leaving themselves vulnerable to attack.

Based on this, Rob Norris VP Head of Enterprise & Cyber Security EMEIA at Fujitsu has responded to this with the following:

“In light of recent attacks, which highlighted the enormous cost of a major security breach, it’s promising to see new guidance published in order to ensure organisations are doing their bit to bolster cyber security. With our latest report revealing that a fifth of the UK public believe cybercrime and hacking are the biggest challenges facing the UK today (above global economic uncertainty and the skills gap), every single organisation has an obligation to make data protection as much of a priority as the public, who are regularly asked to hand over financial and other personal data.

“Although organisational awareness of potential attacks is on the rise, online criminals are finding new and creative ways to dupe people into compromising sensitive financial and personal data. This means that “unusual behaviour” is getting harder to detect and might not seem unusual at all. With employees on the front line of this battle, upskilling employees and making them more cyber aware is one of the most cost effective ways of reducing the probability and impact of human error.

“Despite this, organisation still need to adopt a two-pronged approach by complementing employee training and awareness with continued investment in technical and security controls. In doing so, organisations can be on the front foot for proactively identifying and managing threats instead of waiting for breaches to happen. Even the best-run company could suffer from a hack or data breach. The ripple effects of an attack no longer stay within the four walls of an organisation, and businesses of all sizes must rethink their approach and stop defying cybersecurity practices.”