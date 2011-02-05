Google Cloud Platform Collaborates with Fortanix to Deliver External Key Management System for Public Cloud

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Fortanix® Inc. announced that it has collaborated with Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to integrate its newly announced External Key Manager service with the Fortanix Self-Defending Key Management Service™ (SDKMS). Businesses can now migrate classes of sensitive data and applications to help address data privacy compliance issues on public cloud.

While many cloud service providers have allowed customers to bring their own keys (BYOK), Google Cloud Platform is the first public cloud provider to enable customers to bring their own key management system (BYOKMS) where encryption keys can be stored in their own datacenters with a single point of management and auditability. When customers control their own keys, they can move applications bound by compliance requirements such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) to the public cloud.

Equinix, the global interconnection and data center company, also announced Equinix SmartKeyTM integration with Google Cloud’s External Key Manager. Equinix SmartKey, powered by Fortanix, is a global key management and encryption Software as a Service offering that simplifies data protection across any cloud or destination.