Glunz & Jensen consolidates production and R&D at their new Danish headquarters

January 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

Glunz & Jensen consolidates production and R&D at their new Danish headquarters In the past year Glunz & Jensen has been restructuring their business to transform the company into a more profitable, efficient and more cohesive business. A part of the plan has been to merge departments across Denmark and move their activities and headquarters to Nyborg, the eastern part of Funen.

The next step of the plan is to strengthen their Flexographic business area. It has been decided to consolidate the company´s production and R&D activities from Rosate (Italy) and Ringe (Denmark) - at the new headquarters in Nyborg, Denmark. These two sites will be consolidated into the 5,850 m2 production and warehouse facility in Nyborg creating a Flexographic centre of excellence.

René Normann Christensen:“We are equipping ourselves for the future, so we can continue to deliver superior products and services to all our valuable customers. We are convinced that with our new setup in Nyborg, and joining international functions like production and R&D into the same location, we will be able to deliver innovative products at a faster and more efficiently pace.”

The company will successively move into the new locations on Lindholm Havnevej 33 in Nyborg in the first 6 months of 2018. The 5,800m2 buildings are situated directly at the beautiful harbor front and combines offices, production and warehouse facilities.