Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Product Reviews

GlobalPlatform enhances Secure Element deployment for payment-enabled wearables

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

GlobalPlatform has published a Financial Configuration to update the configuration for banking smart cards and support the deployment of Secure Elements (SEs) in contactless-enabled wearables like rings and wristbands. Chip and device makers, banks and app developers now have an implementation guide to help them launch wearables that can be remotely updated and support multiple applications including payment, access control and transport ticketing.

The Financial Configuration 1.0 defines the minimum implementation requirements of the GlobalPlatform Card Specification for financial products. It enables users to identify the exact specifications relevant to their project to ease development and deployment. Sub-configurations introduce new options to address different types of objects, from a simple card with a single payment application through to a multi-use, multi-application contactless wearable. This configuration supersedes the Basic Financial Configuration, which was created primarily for plastic payment smart cards.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 