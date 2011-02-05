GlobalPlatform enhances Secure Element deployment for payment-enabled wearables

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

GlobalPlatform has published a Financial Configuration to update the configuration for banking smart cards and support the deployment of Secure Elements (SEs) in contactless-enabled wearables like rings and wristbands. Chip and device makers, banks and app developers now have an implementation guide to help them launch wearables that can be remotely updated and support multiple applications including payment, access control and transport ticketing.

The Financial Configuration 1.0 defines the minimum implementation requirements of the GlobalPlatform Card Specification for financial products. It enables users to identify the exact specifications relevant to their project to ease development and deployment. Sub-configurations introduce new options to address different types of objects, from a simple card with a single payment application through to a multi-use, multi-application contactless wearable. This configuration supersedes the Basic Financial Configuration, which was created primarily for plastic payment smart cards.