GlobalPlatform and the Trusted Platform Association Collaborate on Trusted IoT

March 2019 by Marc Jacob

GlobalPlatform, the standard for secure digital services and devices, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Trusted Platform Association, an organization which brings together Russian cybersecurity companies to create a collaborative internet of things (IoT) ecosystem that meets diverse market needs with flexible security. The joint work initiative will focus on aligning GlobalPlatform’s specifications, which standardize the secure management of digital services and devices, with existing Russian requirements and regulations. This harmonization of standards will deliver security and interoperability to the industry by expanding regional compliance and certification programs, bringing time and cost efficiencies to IoT stakeholders.

Andrey Tikhonov, President, Trusted Platform Association, explains: “The Russian IoT market is expected to reach $74 billion by 2023[1], but there is an observed disconnect within the international body of standards in the areas of integrated mobile and IoT security. Our partnership with GlobalPlatform will increase the adoption of international security standards, enabling leading cybersecurity companies, mobile network operators, service providers, integrators and device manufacturers to interact seamlessly when deploying secure digital services. This will also allow our companies to bring their products to the global arena in full compliance with the leading standards in trust and security.”

Gil Bernabeu, Technical Director, GlobalPlatform, adds: “An increasing number and variety of devices are being brought online to access digital services. Yet many manufacturers have no experience of developing and managing connected devices, meaning that countless devices are not secure enough to protect against threats and attacks. As a champion of international standardization, GlobalPlatform is proud to be collaborating with the Trusted Platform Association. This relationship will enhance our standards and accelerate the deployment of secure services in Russia, enabling service providers and device manufacturers to focus on the value of their products and services.”

To support its goals, the Trusted Platform Association is considering opening a specialized Design Center and Certification Laboratory focused on accelerating the adoption of GlobalPlatform technologies in the Skolkovo Innovation Center.