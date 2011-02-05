GlobalPlatform Appoints Strategic Director for IoT Security

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

Given the increasing need for internet of things (IoT) device security and trust, GlobalPlatform has appointed a Strategic Director with significant expertise in IoT development and deployment.

Chris Steck, Head of Standardization, IoT & Industries at Cisco, a full member of GlobalPlatform, will work to accelerate the organization’s work on IoT security. He will provide strategic guidance to the Board of Directors on GlobalPlatform’s IoT initiatives, the security requirements of edge and fog devices, and the use of GlobalPlatform technologies to bring trust to the IoT ecosystem.

Description automatically generatedChris will also assist GlobalPlatform in its ongoing liaison activities with other IoT industry consortia, ensuring mutual awareness and cooperation on the development of open standards and an interoperable technical infrastructure for IoT devices and services.