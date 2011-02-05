Global Skills Exchange launches new certification exam program with Pearson VUE

October 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Global Skills X-change (GSX) has entered into an agreement with Pearson VUE, a specialist in computer-based testing, to deliver the Certified Mission Critical Operator (CMCO) exam.

Exam candidates have the convenience of sitting the exam at any of 5,000 highly secure test centers in 180 countries around the world, including at US military bases. They can book their exam online and on-demand for a time and date of their choice.

David Wilcox, president and CEO of GSX, said: "Our new partnership with Pearson VUE will allow us to deliver the CMCO program globally, with a standardized testing environment wherever our candidates prefer to take the exam.

The CMCO program is a valuable tool for the data center industry. An outage in a mission critical data center would have devastating consequences on the business operations of organizations housing data there. To minimize these risks, the CMCO program was developed by data center experts to address the existing skills gap and ensure certified operators meet required standards."

Mission Critical Operators keep data center facilities, technology, and processes running for organizations that require continuous data access.