Global Company Rahi Systems Partners With maincubes for Data Center Solution Setups in Europe

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

maincubes, a European data center owner/operator with ‘German-engineered’ facilities located in Frankfurt, Germany and Amsterdam, the Netherlands, today announced a partnership with Rahi Systems – a Global IT Solutions Provider offering a full suite of solutions in physical infrastructure, storage, compute, networking, power and cooling, and audio/video. Under the partnership agreement, Rahi Systems can provide data center infrastructure solution setups for its customers in maincubes’ colocation facilities in Frankfurt, Germany (FRA01) and Amsterdam Schiphol-Rijk, the Netherlands (AMS01).

Founded in 2012, Rahi’s solutions help organizations create a dynamic and efficiently managed environment that can respond to today’s business demands. With expertise in compute, storage, networking and security technologies and cloud platforms and services, the Rahi team has the ability to optimize data centers of all sizes and architect robust, multivendor solutions that meet the unique needs of each customer.

Headquartered in Fremont, Rahi has offices in the U.S., Canada, India, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

Rahi Systems and European colocation provider maincubes expect that their today announced data center infrastructure solution setups in the maincubes Frankfurt (FRA01) and maincubes Amsterdam (AMS01) facilities may cater to the needs of cloud service providers (CSPs), content providers and enterprises alike. These data center solution setups would offer new opportunities for their joint customers. Under the partnership agreement, Rahi Systems could setup tailor-made computer, network and storage infrastructure including the rent of servers and other equipment. maincubes on the other hand for example, will be able to have their recently completed two private wholesale datacenter suites (1.7MW and 1.3MW) in Amsterdam delivered ‘turnkey’ to potential customers.

Part of German construction conglomerate Zech Group, maincubes deployed its first colocation data center in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, in October 2017. maincubes claims its data center infrastructure to be ‘German-engineered,’ which means that the company doesn’t like to take any risks with regards to their data center infrastructure. Therefore, high redundancy, availability and security are on the company’s top priority list. maincubes recently announced that its engineering efforts have resulted in signing up two DAX-listed colocation customers in Frankfurt. maincubes’ second European data center, Amsterdam Schiphol-Rijk in The Netherlands, was opened in September 2018.