Gigamon and Endace Partner to Provide Complete Visibility Into Network Traffic for Performance and Security Analytics

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

The partnership brings together the EndaceProbe™ Analytics Platform and the GigaSECURE® Security Delivery Platform to give analysts the complete packet-level visibility they need to quickly and conclusively investigate and respond to security threats and remediate network and application performance issues.

Typically, analysts often struggle to uncover the evidence they need to quickly determine the root cause of cyber threats, breaches and network or application performance problems so they can respond appropriately. This is becoming more and more challenging as threat actors increasingly leverage encrypted traffic streams to hide evidence of their activity.

The GigaSECURE platform, a next generation network packet broker, delivers customers total control over how they direct traffic to their security and performance monitoring solutions. It enables filtering, load-balancing and decryption of encrypted traffic in addition to other features. EndaceProbes accurately record network traffic at full line rate and provide high-performance hosting for network security and performance analytics solutions in Application Dock™ the EndaceProbe’s built-in hosting VM hosting environment.

By combining the GigaSECURE Security Delivery Platform with EndaceProbes customers can accurately record every packet on all segments of their network and decrypt encrypted traffic before it is delivered to hosted analytics applications and recorded by EndaceProbes.