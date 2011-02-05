Get dedicated support in business meetings and introductions in Russia

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

Planning to grow your business by exporting to Russia and looking for Security Shows but not ready to exhibit yet? Why not to improve the outcome of your visit and safe the time of many phone calls or often ineffective email messages exchange by meeting the right people face-to-face.

4 000+ of Russian distributors, installers, system integrators, local manufacturers and solution partners have already registered to visit TB Forum 2018 and confirmed their visits. Want to get the list of them and choose your perfect fit to set up a meeting? Our team is ready to support your business visit with personal introductions:

Get dedicated support:

• Introductions to the right people

• Face-to-face meetings with potential sales and solution partners

• Lead generation

• Testing your proposals and approaches

• Getting response of the market demand and feeling of the key success drivers

For further details please contact: Anna Zabora

TB Forum >> http://eng.tbforum.ru

Project Coordinator

Groteck Business Media

zabora@groteck.ru

www.groteck.com