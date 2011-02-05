GeoGuard Launches with Akamai Cloud Delivery Platform

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

GeoGuard announces a new agreement with Akamai in which GeoGuard’s market-leading VPN/DNS Proxy detection solution is available to Akamai customers via an integration into Akamai’s cloud delivery platform. Fully Hollywood Studio approved, this provides frictionless capabilities to online broadcasters to tap into GeoGuard’s award-winning solution to remain compliant with studio and sports rightsholders’ content protection obligations.

With one in four web users regularly using VPNs, with the predominant purpose of bypassing content geo-filtering restrictions, this service will provide a simple and effective method for Akamai clients to just “turn on” the GeoGuard solution to benefit from an enhanced level of content security from geolocation fraud and geo-piracy, caused by the widespread use of VPNs and DNS Proxy services to fake location.