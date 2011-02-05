Gartner Lead Analyst Pushan Rinnen Joins Rubrik

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Rubrik has hired lead Gartner analyst Pushan Rinnen to further extend the company’s technology leadership and go-to-market strategy. Rinnen brings more than two decades of experience and expertise in backup and recovery to Rubrik. She was a critical driver of Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions.

Rinnen, formerly a Research Director at Gartner, will join Rubrik’s marketing team to contribute to strategy and messaging for Rubrik’s industry-leading product portfolio. At Gartner, she advised numerous clients and authored thought-leading research notes on both data center and cloud-based backup and recovery. She also has research experience in areas such as network-attached storage (NAS), storage area networks (SAN) and unified storage.

The news comes at a time of record growth for Rubrik, as the company recently announced that it has achieved a run rate approaching $300M in just four years of selling, added Microsoft Chairman John W. Thompson to its board and also hired former Atlassian finance chief, Murray Demo, as the company’s CFO. Earlier this month, Rubrik announced Rubrik Polaris, the industry’s first SaaS platform for data management applications.