Garland Technology Adds Cloud TAP to its Robust Packet Visibility Product Line with Garland Prisms Private Preview

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Garland Technology, a provider of network test access point (TAP) and packet broker solutions, today announced the private preview release of Garland Prisms, the most advanced Cloud TAP solution. Garland Prisms allows enterprises to acquire, process, and distribute packet-level traffic from VMs and containers in any cloud environment. Garland Prisms is a cloud-native software that deploys in Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and multi-Cloud environments.

Garland Prisms enables Public and Private Cloud access in one platform. Virtually tapping, filtering, and distributing cloud packet traffic in AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Private Clouds is possible with Garland Prisms. Its next-generation agent technology sends processed packet traffic to any IP address in-cloud or on-prem. Garland Prisms is unique because it passes replicated cloud packets to multiple tools and does not store any virtual packets.

Garland Prisms is available immediately for organizations interested in seeing cloud packets today.