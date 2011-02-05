GTT Recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global for Third Consecutive Year

March 2019 by Marc Jacob

GTT Communications, Inc. announced it has been recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global1. The report, published 25 February 2019, provides ICT decision-makers with an objective evaluation of market vendors.

GTT offers a comprehensive portfolio of network services, including SD-WAN, wide area networking, internet, transport and infrastructure, and managed services. GTT SD-WAN leverages the company’s global, Tier 1 IP network to connect client locations diversely and securely to any destination on the internet or to any cloud service provider.

In this year’s Magic Quadrant, GTT’s position on both axes improved compared to the previous year. GTT’s positioning is based on Gartner’s evaluation of ability to execute and completeness of vision. GTT attributes this recognition to the company’s increased scale, market presence, and network reach. The 2019 report states that, “Enterprises need greater agility from global network services to support cloud IT delivery.”

“I believe GTT’s position in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global, is further validation of our expanded cloud networking and SD-WAN service capability,” commented Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO. “Our highly talented team members live our values of simplicity, speed and agility as they deliver on our purpose of connecting people across organizations, around the world and to every application in the cloud.”

1The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global. Published: 25 February 2019. Analyst(s): Neil Rickard, Bjarne Munch, Danellie Young.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.